Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL) went up by 1.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $379.65. The company’s stock price has collected 4.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE :CRL) Right Now?

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CRL is at 1.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $269.25, which is $50.75 above the current price. CRL currently public float of 50.37M and currently shorts hold a 1.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRL was 642.71K shares.

CRL’s Market Performance

CRL stocks went up by 4.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.62% and a quarterly performance of 9.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.21% for Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.44% for CRL stocks with a simple moving average of -5.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRL stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CRL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRL in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $240 based on the research report published on September 30th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRL reach a price target of $285. The rating they have provided for CRL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 25th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to CRL, setting the target price at $250 in the report published on August 04th of the current year.

CRL Trading at -0.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.18%, as shares sank -8.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRL rose by +4.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $225.23. In addition, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. saw -42.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRL starting from WALLMAN RICHARD F, who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $218.90 back on Dec 02. After this action, WALLMAN RICHARD F now owns 20,114 shares of Charles River Laboratories International Inc., valued at $328,350 using the latest closing price.

Barbo William D, the Corporate Executive VP & CCO of Charles River Laboratories International Inc., sale 3,205 shares at $219.91 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Barbo William D is holding 3,803 shares at $704,814 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.02 for the present operating margin

+34.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Charles River Laboratories International Inc. stands at +11.04. Equity return is now at value 16.80, with 6.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.