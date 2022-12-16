Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) went down by -7.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $122.24. The company’s stock price has collected -9.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/01/22 that PepsiCo Buys Stake in Fitness Energy Drink Company Celsius. Here’s What Wall Street Thinks.

Is It Worth Investing in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :CELH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CELH is at 1.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Celsius Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CELH currently public float of 40.47M and currently shorts hold a 22.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CELH was 1.11M shares.

CELH’s Market Performance

CELH stocks went down by -9.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.92% and a quarterly performance of 6.40%, while its annual performance rate touched 65.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.01% for Celsius Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.27% for CELH stocks with a simple moving average of 35.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CELH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CELH stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for CELH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CELH in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $90 based on the research report published on October 11th of the current year 2022.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CELH reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for CELH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 11th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to CELH, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on November 16th of the previous year.

CELH Trading at 11.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CELH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.60%, as shares surge +6.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CELH fell by -9.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $108.84. In addition, Celsius Holdings Inc. saw 43.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CELH starting from Castaldo Nicholas, who sale 11,000 shares at the price of $101.03 back on Nov 23. After this action, Castaldo Nicholas now owns 81,626 shares of Celsius Holdings Inc., valued at $1,111,315 using the latest closing price.

DESANTIS CARL, the 10% Owner of Celsius Holdings Inc., sale 35,184 shares at $90.39 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that DESANTIS CARL is holding 710,000 shares at $3,180,282 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CELH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.30 for the present operating margin

+40.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celsius Holdings Inc. stands at +1.25. Equity return is now at value -93.50, with -29.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.82.