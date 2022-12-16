Can BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) Remain Competitive?

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) went down by -0.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.51. The company’s stock price has collected 0.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :BTRS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BTRS is at 0.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for BTRS Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.67, which is $0.51 above the current price. BTRS currently public float of 134.43M and currently shorts hold a 6.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BTRS was 3.20M shares.

BTRS’s Market Performance

BTRS stocks went up by 0.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.21% and a quarterly performance of 46.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.21% for BTRS Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.30% for BTRS stocks with a simple moving average of 34.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTRS

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to BTRS, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

BTRS Trading at 0.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.15%, as shares surge +0.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTRS rose by +0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.46. In addition, BTRS Holdings Inc. saw 21.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTRS starting from Herning Andrew J, who sale 30,456 shares at the price of $9.46 back on Dec 01. After this action, Herning Andrew J now owns 214,052 shares of BTRS Holdings Inc., valued at $288,114 using the latest closing price.

Eng Joe, the Chief Information Officer of BTRS Holdings Inc., sale 4,221 shares at $9.45 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Eng Joe is holding 436,784 shares at $39,888 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.74 for the present operating margin

+53.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for BTRS Holdings Inc. stands at -36.78. Equity return is now at value -29.30, with -18.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.32.