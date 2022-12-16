Big Lots Inc. (BIG): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) went up by 4.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.87. The company’s stock price has collected -3.47% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/27/22 that Big Lots, Hibbett Become Latest Retailers to Show Inflation Pain

Is It Worth Investing in Big Lots Inc. (NYSE :BIG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BIG is at 1.98.

The average price from analysts is $15.25, which is -$1.74 below the current price. BIG currently public float of 28.14M and currently shorts hold a 27.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BIG was 1.09M shares.

BIG’s Market Performance

BIG stocks went down by -3.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.81% and a quarterly performance of -15.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -59.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.51% for Big Lots Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.25% for BIG stocks with a simple moving average of -31.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIG stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for BIG by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for BIG in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $20 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the current year 2022.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BIG reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $53. The rating they have provided for BIG stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on February 28th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to BIG, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on February 09th of the current year.

BIG Trading at -4.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.74%, as shares sank -4.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIG fell by -3.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.89. In addition, Big Lots Inc. saw -62.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIG starting from Padovano Nicholas E, who sale 4,300 shares at the price of $34.30 back on Apr 06. After this action, Padovano Nicholas E now owns 25,979 shares of Big Lots Inc., valued at $147,490 using the latest closing price.

Padovano Nicholas E, the Executive Vice President of Big Lots Inc., sale 3,500 shares at $34.82 during a trade that took place back on Apr 01, which means that Padovano Nicholas E is holding 25,841 shares at $121,870 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIG

Equity return is now at value -16.20, with -3.70 for asset returns.