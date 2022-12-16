A Lesson to Learn: Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP)

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) went down by -0.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $166.21. The company’s stock price has collected 23.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/13/22 that M&A Could Recover Next Year. These Stocks Could Benefit.

Is It Worth Investing in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ :COUP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for COUP is at 1.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Coupa Software Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 20 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $78.26, which is -$7.06 below the current price. COUP currently public float of 75.40M and currently shorts hold a 10.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COUP was 3.35M shares.

COUP’s Market Performance

COUP stocks went up by 23.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 45.31% and a quarterly performance of 16.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.33% for Coupa Software Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.86% for COUP stocks with a simple moving average of 11.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COUP

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COUP reach a price target of $55, previously predicting the price at $67. The rating they have provided for COUP stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on October 20th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Underperform” to COUP, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on September 23rd of the current year.

COUP Trading at 41.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.02%, as shares surge +54.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COUP rose by +23.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.39. In addition, Coupa Software Incorporated saw -50.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COUP starting from Glenn Robert, who sale 290 shares at the price of $59.18 back on Oct 03. After this action, Glenn Robert now owns 10,429 shares of Coupa Software Incorporated, valued at $17,161 using the latest closing price.

Tiscornia Anthony D, the Chief Financial Officer of Coupa Software Incorporated, sale 3,835 shares at $62.85 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that Tiscornia Anthony D is holding 4,039 shares at $241,037 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.59 for the present operating margin

+49.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coupa Software Incorporated stands at -52.26. Equity return is now at value -55.50, with -10.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.