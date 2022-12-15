We Analyzed the Future Direction of Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. (YMTX), Here is What We Found

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) went down by -17.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.78. The company’s stock price has collected -18.45% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :YMTX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for YMTX is at 0.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.00. YMTX currently public float of 8.73M and currently shorts hold a 0.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YMTX was 79.36K shares.

YMTX’s Market Performance

YMTX stocks went down by -18.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.45% and a quarterly performance of -4.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.58% for Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.79% for YMTX stocks with a simple moving average of 7.69% for the last 200 days.

YMTX Trading at -4.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YMTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.63%, as shares sank -7.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YMTX fell by -18.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.88. In addition, Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. saw -43.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YMTX starting from Peters Richard, who sale 10,890 shares at the price of $1.69 back on Dec 02. After this action, Peters Richard now owns 90,028 shares of Yumanity Therapeutics Inc., valued at $18,418 using the latest closing price.

Wyzga Michael D, the of Yumanity Therapeutics Inc., sale 3,116 shares at $1.69 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Wyzga Michael D is holding 13,997 shares at $5,270 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YMTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-481.66 for the present operating margin

+28.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. stands at -491.09. Equity return is now at value -263.30, with -107.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.