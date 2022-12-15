We Analyzed the Future Direction of Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT), Here is What We Found

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) went down by -4.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.52. The company’s stock price has collected -11.03% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ :SEAT) Right Now?

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Vivid Seats Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $11.70, which is $4.52 above the current price. SEAT currently public float of 65.98M and currently shorts hold a 9.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SEAT was 394.04K shares.

SEAT’s Market Performance

SEAT stocks went down by -11.03% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.65% and a quarterly performance of -15.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.11% for Vivid Seats Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.66% for SEAT stocks with a simple moving average of -18.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEAT stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for SEAT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SEAT in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $9 based on the research report published on October 03rd of the current year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEAT reach a price target of $10.50. The rating they have provided for SEAT stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on August 29th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to SEAT, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on July 15th of the current year.

SEAT Trading at -9.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.76%, as shares sank -13.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEAT fell by -11.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.72. In addition, Vivid Seats Inc. saw -34.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEAT starting from Pickus Edward, who sale 539 shares at the price of $7.72 back on Oct 20. After this action, Pickus Edward now owns 5,028 shares of Vivid Seats Inc., valued at $4,161 using the latest closing price.

Morris David E., the General Counsel of Vivid Seats Inc., sale 447 shares at $7.72 during a trade that took place back on Oct 20, which means that Morris David E. is holding 4,143 shares at $3,451 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.58 for the present operating margin

+79.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vivid Seats Inc. stands at -0.74. Equity return is now at value -5.40, with 2.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.