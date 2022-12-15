We Analyzed the Future Direction of Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR), Here is What We Found

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) went down by -5.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.52. The company’s stock price has collected -14.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/03/21 that Oscar Health, Backed by Josh Kushner, Falls Below Its IPO Price

Is It Worth Investing in Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE :OSCR) Right Now?

OSCR currently public float of 177.46M and currently shorts hold a 4.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OSCR was 2.00M shares.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

OSCR’s Market Performance

OSCR stocks went down by -14.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.55% and a quarterly performance of -60.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.02% for Oscar Health Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.61% for OSCR stocks with a simple moving average of -57.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSCR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for OSCR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OSCR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $4 based on the research report published on November 16th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OSCR reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for OSCR stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on November 14th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to OSCR, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on June 15th of the current year.

OSCR Trading at -27.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.95%, as shares sank -17.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSCR fell by -14.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.77. In addition, Oscar Health Inc. saw -69.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSCR starting from Quane Alessandrea C., who sale 17,456 shares at the price of $2.64 back on Dec 06. After this action, Quane Alessandrea C. now owns 165,801 shares of Oscar Health Inc., valued at $46,052 using the latest closing price.

Blackley Richard Scott, the Chief Transformation Officer of Oscar Health Inc., sale 31,397 shares at $2.64 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Blackley Richard Scott is holding 334,750 shares at $82,832 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSCR

Equity return is now at value -45.90, with -13.90 for asset returns.