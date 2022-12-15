We Analyzed the Future Direction of Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE), Here is What We Found

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) went up by 32.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.65. The company’s stock price has collected 64.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/17/21 that Stonepeak and Charging Firm Nuvve Want to Electrify School Buses

Is It Worth Investing in Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ :NVVE) Right Now?

NVVE currently public float of 19.46M and currently shorts hold a 4.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NVVE was 291.39K shares.

NVVE’s Market Performance

NVVE stocks went up by 64.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.57% and a quarterly performance of -63.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -94.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 23.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.83% for Nuvve Holding Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 39.81% for NVVE stocks with a simple moving average of -79.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVVE stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for NVVE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NVVE in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $24 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2021.

NVVE Trading at -4.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.39%, as shares surge +22.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVVE rose by +64.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6137. In addition, Nuvve Holding Corp. saw -93.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVVE starting from Poilasne Gregory, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $0.62 back on Dec 01. After this action, Poilasne Gregory now owns 1,163,436 shares of Nuvve Holding Corp., valued at $3,082 using the latest closing price.

Poilasne Gregory, the Chief Executive Officer of Nuvve Holding Corp., sale 5,000 shares at $0.98 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Poilasne Gregory is holding 1,101,763 shares at $4,894 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-649.81 for the present operating margin

+52.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nuvve Holding Corp. stands at -643.17. Equity return is now at value -145.70, with -115.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.93.