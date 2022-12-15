The Chart for Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) went down by -0.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.75. The company’s stock price has collected -0.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE :RITM) Right Now?

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.58 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RITM is at 1.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Rithm Capital Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

RITM currently public float of 470.97M and currently shorts hold a 1.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RITM was 5.08M shares.

RITM’s Market Performance

RITM stocks went down by -0.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.02% and a quarterly performance of 0.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.40% for Rithm Capital Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.62% for RITM stocks with a simple moving average of -7.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RITM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RITM stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for RITM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RITM in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $9 based on the research report published on September 30th of the current year 2022.

RITM Trading at 7.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RITM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares sank -0.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RITM fell by -0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.88. In addition, Rithm Capital Corp. saw -16.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RITM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.85 for the present operating margin

+88.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rithm Capital Corp. stands at +26.66. Equity return is now at value 16.60, with 2.60 for asset returns.