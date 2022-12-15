The Chart for Icosavax Inc. (ICVX) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) went up by 112.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.65. The company’s stock price has collected 167.87% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ :ICVX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Icosavax Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $26.50, which is $19.08 above the current price. ICVX currently public float of 34.77M and currently shorts hold a 2.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ICVX was 103.33K shares.

ICVX’s Market Performance

ICVX stocks went up by 167.87% for the week, with a monthly jump of 284.48% and a quarterly performance of 106.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -60.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 34.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.45% for Icosavax Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 181.01% for ICVX stocks with a simple moving average of 31.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICVX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICVX stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for ICVX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ICVX in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $18 based on the research report published on June 29th of the current year 2022.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ICVX reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for ICVX stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on March 25th, 2022.

ICVX Trading at 184.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 34.70%, as shares surge +261.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +177.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICVX rose by +167.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.50. In addition, Icosavax Inc. saw -61.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICVX starting from Bekiroglu Elizabeth, who sale 1,813 shares at the price of $4.87 back on Sep 08. After this action, Bekiroglu Elizabeth now owns 108,929 shares of Icosavax Inc., valued at $8,835 using the latest closing price.

Russo Thomas Joseph, the Chief Financial Officer of Icosavax Inc., sale 495 shares at $6.70 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Russo Thomas Joseph is holding 48,921 shares at $3,318 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICVX

Equity return is now at value -34.30, with -32.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 31.02.