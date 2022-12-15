Proterra Inc. (PTRA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) went down by -5.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.90. The company’s stock price has collected -6.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/02/22 that Proterra’s Sales Beat, But Guidance Wasn’t Good Enough. The Stock Drops.

Is It Worth Investing in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ :PTRA) Right Now?

PTRA currently public float of 220.58M and currently shorts hold a 5.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PTRA was 1.12M shares.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

PTRA’s Market Performance

PTRA stocks went down by -6.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -36.03% and a quarterly performance of -20.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -49.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.51% for Proterra Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.39% for PTRA stocks with a simple moving average of -21.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTRA stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for PTRA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PTRA in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $7 based on the research report published on October 17th of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PTRA reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for PTRA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 29th, 2022.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to PTRA, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on June 02nd of the current year.

PTRA Trading at -16.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.37%, as shares sank -31.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTRA fell by -6.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.41. In addition, Proterra Inc. saw -47.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTRA starting from Covington JoAnn, who sale 52,446 shares at the price of $7.51 back on Nov 14. After this action, Covington JoAnn now owns 127,125 shares of Proterra Inc., valued at $393,765 using the latest closing price.

Covington JoAnn, the Chief Legal Officer, Secy of Proterra Inc., sale 3,492 shares at $6.09 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that Covington JoAnn is holding 127,125 shares at $21,266 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-52.55 for the present operating margin

+0.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Proterra Inc. stands at -102.94. Equity return is now at value -30.70, with -21.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.62.