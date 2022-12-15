Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Unisys Corporation (UIS)

Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) went up by 4.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.10. The company’s stock price has collected 14.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/22 that DWAC, Virgin Galactic, Exxon Mobil, DraftKings: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Unisys Corporation (NYSE :UIS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for UIS is at 0.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Unisys Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.25, which is $1.61 above the current price. UIS currently public float of 65.82M and currently shorts hold a 4.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UIS was 751.13K shares.

UIS’s Market Performance

UIS stocks went up by 14.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.85% and a quarterly performance of -47.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -75.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.63% for Unisys Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.63% for UIS stocks with a simple moving average of -61.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UIS

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UIS reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for UIS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 09th, 2022.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to UIS, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on September 15th of the previous year.

UIS Trading at -29.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.72%, as shares sank -1.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UIS rose by +14.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.39. In addition, Unisys Corporation saw -77.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UIS starting from ROBERTS LEE D, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $4.37 back on Dec 01. After this action, ROBERTS LEE D now owns 132,586 shares of Unisys Corporation, valued at $87,400 using the latest closing price.

Thomson Michael M, the Executive VP and CFO of Unisys Corporation, sale 10,028 shares at $21.11 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Thomson Michael M is holding 45,296 shares at $211,714 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.60 for the present operating margin

+28.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Unisys Corporation stands at -21.83. Equity return is now at value 171.50, with -11.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.