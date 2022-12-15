Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) went up by 3.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $169.98. The company’s stock price has collected 4.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/05/21 that Midsize Pharmaceutical Firms Are the Industry’s Big Deal Makers

Is It Worth Investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ :JAZZ) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for JAZZ is at 0.77.

JAZZ currently public float of 61.37M and currently shorts hold a 3.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JAZZ was 542.54K shares.

JAZZ’s Market Performance

JAZZ stocks went up by 4.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.10% and a quarterly performance of 3.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.45% for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.99% for JAZZ stocks with a simple moving average of 4.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JAZZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JAZZ stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for JAZZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JAZZ in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $190 based on the research report published on December 09th of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JAZZ reach a price target of $194. The rating they have provided for JAZZ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 14th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to JAZZ, setting the target price at $196 in the report published on April 06th of the current year.

JAZZ Trading at 9.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JAZZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares surge +6.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JAZZ rose by +4.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $151.90. In addition, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc saw 23.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JAZZ starting from Iannone Robert, who sale 1,844 shares at the price of $151.54 back on Dec 09. After this action, Iannone Robert now owns 36,316 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, valued at $279,440 using the latest closing price.

Carr Patricia, the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, sale 63 shares at $152.06 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Carr Patricia is holding 5,934 shares at $9,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JAZZ

Equity return is now at value -0.60, with -0.20 for asset returns.