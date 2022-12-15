Is Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) a Keeper?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) went down by -1.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $205.22. The company’s stock price has collected 4.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/21/22 that Zoom Video Stock Slides on Guidance Miss. Revenue Continues to Slow.

Is It Worth Investing in Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ :ZM) Right Now?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZM is at -0.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 36 who provided ratings for Zoom Video Communications Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 23 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $86.78, which is $14.29 above the current price. ZM currently public float of 214.78M and currently shorts hold a 6.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZM was 3.90M shares.

ZM’s Market Performance

ZM stocks went up by 4.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.20% and a quarterly performance of -8.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -59.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.63% for Zoom Video Communications Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.65% for ZM stocks with a simple moving average of -23.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ZM by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for ZM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $90 based on the research report published on October 11th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZM reach a price target of $85, previously predicting the price at $295. The rating they have provided for ZM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 07th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to ZM, setting the target price at $83 in the report published on September 23rd of the current year.

ZM Trading at -5.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.17%, as shares sank -16.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZM rose by +4.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.29. In addition, Zoom Video Communications Inc. saw -60.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZM starting from Tomb Gregory, who sale 3,709 shares at the price of $77.30 back on Dec 13. After this action, Tomb Gregory now owns 23,811 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc., valued at $286,706 using the latest closing price.

Tomb Gregory, the President of Zoom Video Communications Inc., sale 3,752 shares at $71.85 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Tomb Gregory is holding 27,520 shares at $269,594 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.57 for the present operating margin

+74.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zoom Video Communications Inc. stands at +33.54. Equity return is now at value 11.90, with 8.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.79.