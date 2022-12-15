Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN)?

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) went down by -2.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.45. The company’s stock price has collected 1.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/01/21 that Franklin Resources Is Buying Private-Equity Firm Lexington Partners. The Stock Is Surging.

Is It Worth Investing in Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE :BEN) Right Now?

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BEN is at 1.26.

The average price from analysts is $22.25, which is -$4.92 below the current price. BEN currently public float of 283.20M and currently shorts hold a 7.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BEN was 3.34M shares.

BEN’s Market Performance

BEN stocks went up by 1.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.42% and a quarterly performance of 10.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.71% for Franklin Resources Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.52% for BEN stocks with a simple moving average of 5.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BEN stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for BEN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BEN in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $21 based on the research report published on October 19th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BEN reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $28. The rating they have provided for BEN stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on September 08th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to BEN, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on June 29th of the current year.

BEN Trading at 10.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares surge +0.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEN rose by +1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.70. In addition, Franklin Resources Inc. saw -19.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BEN starting from FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, who purchase 10,134 shares at the price of $4.21 back on Nov 08. After this action, FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC now owns 9,990,587 shares of Franklin Resources Inc., valued at $42,641 using the latest closing price.

FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, the Affiliate of Investment Adv. of Franklin Resources Inc., purchase 44,574 shares at $4.24 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC is holding 9,980,453 shares at $189,003 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.73 for the present operating margin

+72.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Franklin Resources Inc. stands at +15.10. Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 4.60 for asset returns.