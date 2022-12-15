Is Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) a Keeper?

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) went up by 2.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $410.70. The company’s stock price has collected -10.47% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 12/09/22 that Consumer Sentiment Rises and Inflation Expectations Fall

Is It Worth Investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ :LULU) Right Now?

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 39.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LULU is at 1.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 19 analysts out of 33 who provided ratings for Lululemon Athletica Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $400.81, which is $63.11 above the current price. LULU currently public float of 111.68M and currently shorts hold a 2.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LULU was 1.61M shares.

LULU’s Market Performance

LULU stocks went down by -10.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.50% and a quarterly performance of -1.56%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.23% for Lululemon Athletica Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.38% for LULU stocks with a simple moving average of 4.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LULU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LULU stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for LULU by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for LULU in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $345 based on the research report published on October 13th of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LULU reach a price target of $350, previously predicting the price at $320. The rating they have provided for LULU stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 11th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to LULU, setting the target price at $310 in the report published on July 26th of the current year.

LULU Trading at 0.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LULU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.50%, as shares sank -7.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LULU fell by -10.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $358.58. In addition, Lululemon Athletica Inc. saw -14.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LULU starting from Henry Kathryn, who sale 189 shares at the price of $351.80 back on Sep 12. After this action, Henry Kathryn now owns 4,102 shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc., valued at $66,491 using the latest closing price.

Gibson Kourtney, the Director of Lululemon Athletica Inc., purchase 200 shares at $280.12 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Gibson Kourtney is holding 1,302 shares at $56,024 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LULU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.11 for the present operating margin

+57.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lululemon Athletica Inc. stands at +15.59. Equity return is now at value 41.40, with 23.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.