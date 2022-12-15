Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Wayfair Inc. (W)

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) went up by 4.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $209.45. The company’s stock price has collected 16.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/03/22 that Wayfair Stock Is Rallying. Earnings Beat Estimates and Costs Came Down.

Is It Worth Investing in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE :W) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for W is at 2.85.

W currently public float of 72.78M and currently shorts hold a 29.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of W was 4.50M shares.

W’s Market Performance

W stocks went up by 16.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.32% and a quarterly performance of -14.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -79.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.65% for Wayfair Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.43% for W stocks with a simple moving average of -32.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of W

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for W stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for W by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for W in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $50 based on the research report published on December 13th of the current year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see W reach a price target of $38, previously predicting the price at $80. The rating they have provided for W stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2022.

MoffettNathanson gave a rating of “Underperform” to W, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on November 15th of the current year.

W Trading at 18.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought W to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.00%, as shares sank -1.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, W rose by +16.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.22. In addition, Wayfair Inc. saw -78.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at W starting from Schaferkordt Anke, who sale 12 shares at the price of $40.30 back on Dec 02. After this action, Schaferkordt Anke now owns 11,298 shares of Wayfair Inc., valued at $484 using the latest closing price.

Tan Fiona, the Chief Technology Officer of Wayfair Inc., sale 3,283 shares at $40.11 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Tan Fiona is holding 34,645 shares at $131,667 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for W

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.60 for the present operating margin

+28.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wayfair Inc. stands at -0.96. Equity return is now at value 58.70, with -28.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.