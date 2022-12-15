Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) went up by 0.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $67.88. The company’s stock price has collected 10.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/08/21 that ZoomInfo Simplifies Shareholder Structure to Attract New Investors

Is It Worth Investing in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :ZI) Right Now?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 140.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.27, which is $14.37 above the current price. ZI currently public float of 295.74M and currently shorts hold a 3.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZI was 4.68M shares.

ZI’s Market Performance

ZI stocks went up by 10.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.06% and a quarterly performance of -28.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.13% for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.67% for ZI stocks with a simple moving average of -26.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZI stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ZI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ZI in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $66 based on the research report published on October 05th of the current year 2022.

Daiwa Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZI reach a price target of $66. The rating they have provided for ZI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 28th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to ZI, setting the target price at $73 in the report published on February 16th of the current year.

ZI Trading at -11.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.52%, as shares sank -1.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZI rose by +10.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.32. In addition, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. saw -51.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZI starting from Hyzer Peter Cameron, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $43.39 back on Oct 10. After this action, Hyzer Peter Cameron now owns 1,137,531 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., valued at $216,929 using the latest closing price.

Hays Joseph Christopher, the Pres, Chief Operating Officer of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., sale 17,797 shares at $41.97 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that Hays Joseph Christopher is holding 577,329 shares at $746,853 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.53 for the present operating margin

+79.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stands at +15.63. Equity return is now at value 8.80, with 2.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.