Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX)

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) went up by 16.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.52. The company’s stock price has collected 11.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ :SIOX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SIOX is at 1.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.00, which is $4.64 above the current price. SIOX currently public float of 55.07M and currently shorts hold a 0.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SIOX was 307.75K shares.

SIOX’s Market Performance

SIOX stocks went up by 11.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.43% and a quarterly performance of 5.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.89% for Sio Gene Therapies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.62% for SIOX stocks with a simple moving average of -7.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIOX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIOX stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for SIOX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SIOX in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $12.50 based on the research report published on July 12th of the previous year 2021.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SIOX reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for SIOX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 15th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to SIOX, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on June 09th of the previous year.

SIOX Trading at 19.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.24%, as shares surge +16.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIOX rose by +11.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3124. In addition, Sio Gene Therapies Inc. saw -72.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SIOX

Equity return is now at value -99.90, with -84.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.52.