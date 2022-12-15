Here’s Our Rant About REV Group Inc. (REVG)

REV Group Inc. (NYSE:REVG) went up by 9.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.54. The company’s stock price has collected 9.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in REV Group Inc. (NYSE :REVG) Right Now?

REV Group Inc. (NYSE:REVG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 338.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for REVG is at 1.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for REV Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.71, which is -$2.99 below the current price. REVG currently public float of 30.69M and currently shorts hold a 4.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REVG was 163.19K shares.

REVG’s Market Performance

REVG stocks went up by 9.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.82% and a quarterly performance of 24.55%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.22% for REV Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.28% for REVG stocks with a simple moving average of 18.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REVG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REVG stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for REVG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for REVG in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $11 based on the research report published on June 29th of the current year 2022.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REVG reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for REVG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 08th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Underperform” to REVG, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on June 16th of the previous year.

REVG Trading at 9.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REVG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.51%, as shares surge +3.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REVG rose by +9.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.72. In addition, REV Group Inc. saw 2.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for REVG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.01 for the present operating margin

+11.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for REV Group Inc. stands at +1.86. Equity return is now at value 1.40, with 0.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.