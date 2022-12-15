Here’s Our Rant About IMAX Corporation (IMAX)

IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) went up by 4.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.25. The company’s stock price has collected 2.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/25/21 that Imax Has a Record October. ‘Dune’ Was a Big Help.

Is It Worth Investing in IMAX Corporation (NYSE :IMAX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IMAX is at 1.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for IMAX Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.30, which is $3.13 above the current price. IMAX currently public float of 46.10M and currently shorts hold a 7.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IMAX was 738.79K shares.

IMAX’s Market Performance

IMAX stocks went up by 2.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.18% and a quarterly performance of 1.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.79% for IMAX Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.68% for IMAX stocks with a simple moving average of 0.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMAX stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for IMAX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IMAX in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $23 based on the research report published on December 05th of the current year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IMAX reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for IMAX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 12th, 2022.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Buy” to IMAX, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on May 24th of the current year.

IMAX Trading at 10.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.47%, as shares surge +5.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMAX rose by +2.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.94. In addition, IMAX Corporation saw -9.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMAX starting from Tu Denny, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $17.26 back on Dec 02. After this action, Tu Denny now owns 9,421 shares of IMAX Corporation, valued at $103,560 using the latest closing price.

Bassani Jacqueline, the EVP & Chief People Officer of IMAX Corporation, sale 6,000 shares at $18.13 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Bassani Jacqueline is holding 20,610 shares at $108,791 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.59 for the present operating margin

+50.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for IMAX Corporation stands at -8.76. Equity return is now at value -4.90, with -1.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.