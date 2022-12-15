Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU)?

Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) went down by -22.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.76. The company’s stock price has collected -15.31% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ :ASPU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ASPU is at 1.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Aspen Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $1.13, which is $1.66 above the current price. ASPU currently public float of 20.49M and currently shorts hold a 0.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASPU was 113.61K shares.

ASPU’s Market Performance

ASPU stocks went down by -15.31% for the week, with a monthly drop of -32.33% and a quarterly performance of -45.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -89.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 28.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.67% for Aspen Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -25.84% for ASPU stocks with a simple moving average of -67.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASPU

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASPU reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for ASPU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 14th, 2020.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to ASPU, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on June 01st of the previous year.

ASPU Trading at -29.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASPU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.72%, as shares sank -35.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASPU fell by -15.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3579. In addition, Aspen Group Inc. saw -88.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASPU starting from KASS DOUGLAS, who purchase 15,500 shares at the price of $0.34 back on Sep 27. After this action, KASS DOUGLAS now owns 200,000 shares of Aspen Group Inc., valued at $5,335 using the latest closing price.

KASS DOUGLAS, the Director of Aspen Group Inc., purchase 11,500 shares at $0.39 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that KASS DOUGLAS is holding 184,500 shares at $4,485 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASPU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.70 for the present operating margin

+49.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aspen Group Inc. stands at -12.50. Equity return is now at value -28.90, with -14.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.34.