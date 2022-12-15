Compass Inc. (COMP) Just Got Our Attention

Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP) went up by 6.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.02. The company’s stock price has collected 6.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported 7 hours ago that Stocks Close in the Red. Wall Street Just Can’t Shake Its Fed Fear.

Is It Worth Investing in Compass Inc. (NYSE :COMP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Compass Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.88, which is $2.06 above the current price. COMP currently public float of 406.73M and currently shorts hold a 3.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COMP was 4.06M shares.

COMP’s Market Performance

COMP stocks went up by 6.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.42% and a quarterly performance of -10.76%, while its annual performance rate touched -71.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.92% for Compass Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.07% for COMP stocks with a simple moving average of -34.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COMP stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for COMP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for COMP in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $2.75 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COMP reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for COMP stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on July 21st, 2022.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Buy” to COMP, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on June 21st of the current year.

COMP Trading at 4.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.34%, as shares sank -17.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COMP rose by +6.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.82. In addition, Compass Inc. saw -68.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COMP starting from Wilkie Danielle J., who sale 1,116 shares at the price of $2.67 back on Dec 05. After this action, Wilkie Danielle J. now owns 604 shares of Compass Inc., valued at $2,980 using the latest closing price.

Wilkie Danielle J., the President, Customer Success of Compass Inc., sale 6,464 shares at $2.15 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Wilkie Danielle J. is holding 604 shares at $13,890 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.97 for the present operating margin

+10.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Compass Inc. stands at -7.70. Equity return is now at value -81.50, with -36.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.