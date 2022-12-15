Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) Just Got Our Attention

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) went down by -10.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.02. The company’s stock price has collected -14.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ :AVDL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AVDL is at 1.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.94, which is $4.85 above the current price. AVDL currently public float of 35.64M and currently shorts hold a 10.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AVDL was 694.61K shares.

AVDL’s Market Performance

AVDL stocks went down by -14.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.38% and a quarterly performance of 23.95%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.77% for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.95% for AVDL stocks with a simple moving average of 30.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVDL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVDL stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for AVDL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AVDL in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $11 based on the research report published on November 30th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVDL reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for AVDL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 10th, 2022.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to AVDL, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on July 28th of the current year.

AVDL Trading at 4.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVDL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.57%, as shares sank -8.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVDL fell by -14.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.28. In addition, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc saw -8.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVDL starting from MCHUGH THOMAS S, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $7.80 back on Nov 29. After this action, MCHUGH THOMAS S now owns 76,500 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, valued at $39,000 using the latest closing price.

Ende Eric J, the Director of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, purchase 20,000 shares at $7.80 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Ende Eric J is holding 154,900 shares at $156,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVDL

Equity return is now at value -449.70, with -68.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.17.