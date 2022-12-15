Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) went down by -5.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.55. The company’s stock price has collected -8.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE :AGRO) Right Now?

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AGRO is at 1.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Adecoagro S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.83, which is $4.6 above the current price. AGRO currently public float of 109.45M and currently shorts hold a 1.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGRO was 574.56K shares.

AGRO’s Market Performance

AGRO stocks went down by -8.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.06% and a quarterly performance of -12.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.73% for Adecoagro S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.09% for AGRO stocks with a simple moving average of -23.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGRO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AGRO by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for AGRO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $10 based on the research report published on December 14th of the current year 2022.

Itau BBA, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGRO reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for AGRO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 30th, 2022.

AGRO Trading at -12.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares sank -10.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGRO fell by -8.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.87. In addition, Adecoagro S.A. saw -6.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AGRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.39 for the present operating margin

+19.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adecoagro S.A. stands at +12.46. Equity return is now at value 15.00, with 5.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.