Why TransUnion (TRU)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) went up by 3.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $120.36. The company’s stock price has collected 6.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/10/22 that Major Credit-Score Provider to Exclude Medical Debts

Is It Worth Investing in TransUnion (NYSE :TRU) Right Now?

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 59.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TRU is at 1.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for TransUnion declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $75.35, which is $12.03 above the current price. TRU currently public float of 192.10M and currently shorts hold a 1.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TRU was 1.54M shares.

TRU’s Market Performance

TRU stocks went up by 6.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.54% and a quarterly performance of -10.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.50% for TransUnion. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.53% for TRU stocks with a simple moving average of -19.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRU

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRU reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $109. The rating they have provided for TRU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 19th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to TRU, setting the target price at $86 in the report published on July 27th of the current year.

TRU Trading at 6.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares sank -3.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRU rose by +6.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.07. In addition, TransUnion saw -47.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRU starting from Cartwright Christopher A, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $79.42 back on Aug 04. After this action, Cartwright Christopher A now owns 226,410 shares of TransUnion, valued at $1,985,450 using the latest closing price.

BOSWORTH WILLIAM, the Director of TransUnion, sale 405 shares at $78.72 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that BOSWORTH WILLIAM is holding 5,399 shares at $31,882 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.38 for the present operating margin

+53.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for TransUnion stands at +12.01. Equity return is now at value 30.90, with 10.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.