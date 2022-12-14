We Analyzed the Future Direction of Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI), Here is What We Found

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) went up by 10.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.81. The company’s stock price has collected 12.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ :PBYI) Right Now?

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PBYI is at 0.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Puma Biotechnology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $5.40, which is $0.56 above the current price. PBYI currently public float of 39.28M and currently shorts hold a 3.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PBYI was 266.06K shares.

PBYI’s Market Performance

PBYI stocks went up by 12.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 52.20% and a quarterly performance of 88.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 64.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.10% for Puma Biotechnology Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.09% for PBYI stocks with a simple moving average of 71.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PBYI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PBYI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PBYI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PBYI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $11 based on the research report published on September 28th of the previous year 2021.

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PBYI reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for PBYI stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on June 25th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to PBYI, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on October 08th of the previous year.

PBYI Trading at 53.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBYI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.62% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.87%, as shares surge +34.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +102.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBYI rose by +12.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +110.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.27. In addition, Puma Biotechnology Inc. saw 59.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PBYI starting from AUERBACH ALAN H, who sale 1,251 shares at the price of $4.50 back on Dec 02. After this action, AUERBACH ALAN H now owns 6,311,698 shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc., valued at $5,627 using the latest closing price.

HUNT DOUGLAS M, the of Puma Biotechnology Inc., sale 429 shares at $4.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that HUNT DOUGLAS M is holding 75,575 shares at $1,930 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PBYI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.51 for the present operating margin

+74.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Puma Biotechnology Inc. stands at -11.51. Equity return is now at value 84.40, with 4.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.