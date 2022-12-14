We Analyzed the Future Direction of Freshworks Inc. (FRSH), Here is What We Found

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) went down by -3.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.66. The company’s stock price has collected 8.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/22/21 that Toast, Freshworks Make Strong Market Debuts

Is It Worth Investing in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ :FRSH) Right Now?

FRSH currently public float of 158.33M and currently shorts hold a 7.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FRSH was 1.40M shares.

FRSH’s Market Performance

FRSH stocks went up by 8.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.56% and a quarterly performance of -5.56%, while its annual performance rate touched -42.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.31% for Freshworks Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.53% for FRSH stocks with a simple moving average of -0.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRSH stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for FRSH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FRSH in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $14 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the current year 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to FRSH, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on October 18th of the previous year.

FRSH Trading at 9.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.66%, as shares surge +4.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRSH rose by +8.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.21. In addition, Freshworks Inc. saw -43.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRSH starting from Flower Johanna, who sale 4,700 shares at the price of $15.49 back on Dec 12. After this action, Flower Johanna now owns 16,852 shares of Freshworks Inc., valued at $72,803 using the latest closing price.

Taylor Jennifer H, the Director of Freshworks Inc., sale 4,685 shares at $15.48 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Taylor Jennifer H is holding 16,604 shares at $72,524 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRSH

Equity return is now at value -22.40, with -17.90 for asset returns.