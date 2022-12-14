We Analyzed the Future Direction of Augmedix Inc. (AUGX), Here is What We Found

Augmedix Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) went up by 7.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.80. The company’s stock price has collected 1.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Augmedix Inc. (NASDAQ :AUGX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Augmedix Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is $3.69 above the current price. AUGX currently public float of 30.92M and currently shorts hold a 0.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AUGX was 28.86K shares.

AUGX’s Market Performance

AUGX stocks went up by 1.28% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.13% and a quarterly performance of -41.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -65.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.61% for Augmedix Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.20% for AUGX stocks with a simple moving average of -37.25% for the last 200 days.

AUGX Trading at -7.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.89%, as shares sank -19.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUGX rose by +1.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2148. In addition, Augmedix Inc. saw -62.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUGX starting from McKesson Ventures, LLC, who sale 3,307 shares at the price of $1.30 back on Oct 05. After this action, McKesson Ventures, LLC now owns 3,982,432 shares of Augmedix Inc., valued at $4,299 using the latest closing price.

McKesson Ventures, LLC, the 10% Owner of Augmedix Inc., sale 5,294 shares at $1.31 during a trade that took place back on Oct 04, which means that McKesson Ventures, LLC is holding 3,985,739 shares at $6,935 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-80.93 for the present operating margin

+45.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Augmedix Inc. stands at -80.54. Equity return is now at value -165.60, with -56.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.60.