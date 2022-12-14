Wall Street Pummels Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) After Recent Earnings Report

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) went up by 3.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $91.61. The company’s stock price has collected 6.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/18/22 that Omnicom Group Raises Its 2022 Organic Growth Forecast Again

Is It Worth Investing in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE :OMC) Right Now?

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OMC is at 0.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Omnicom Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

OMC currently public float of 201.15M and currently shorts hold a 4.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OMC was 1.50M shares.

OMC’s Market Performance

OMC stocks went up by 6.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.43% and a quarterly performance of 18.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.99% for Omnicom Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.52% for OMC stocks with a simple moving average of 11.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for OMC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OMC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $73 based on the research report published on July 08th of the current year 2022.

OMC Trading at 11.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares surge +5.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMC rose by +6.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.66. In addition, Omnicom Group Inc. saw 10.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMC starting from Tarlowe Rochelle M., who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $73.08 back on Nov 01. After this action, Tarlowe Rochelle M. now owns 16,032 shares of Omnicom Group Inc., valued at $146,170 using the latest closing price.

RICE LINDA JOHNSON, the Director of Omnicom Group Inc., sale 1,300 shares at $70.79 during a trade that took place back on Oct 24, which means that RICE LINDA JOHNSON is holding 10,048 shares at $92,028 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMC

Equity return is now at value 44.00, with 5.00 for asset returns.