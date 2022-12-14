The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Just Got Our Attention

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) went up by 1.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $412.66. The company’s stock price has collected 1.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/06/22 that Goldman CEO David Solomon Prepares for a Possible Recession

Is It Worth Investing in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE :GS) Right Now?

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GS is at 1.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

GS currently public float of 336.75M and currently shorts hold a 1.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GS was 2.34M shares.

GS’s Market Performance

GS stocks went up by 1.59% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.28% and a quarterly performance of 12.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.87% for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.17% for GS stocks with a simple moving average of 12.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GS stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for GS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GS in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $429 based on the research report published on October 07th of the current year 2022.

Atlantic Equities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GS reach a price target of $290. The rating they have provided for GS stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on October 05th, 2022.

GS Trading at 5.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares sank -3.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GS rose by +1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $376.17. In addition, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. saw -3.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GS starting from GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, who sale 65,918 shares at the price of $21.21 back on Dec 09. After this action, GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC now owns 1,225,751 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., valued at $1,398,121 using the latest closing price.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, the Director of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., sale 92,320 shares at $21.37 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC is holding 1,035,707 shares at $1,972,878 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.88 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stands at +33.64. Equity return is now at value 12.80, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.