Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL)

QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) went down by -15.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $180.06. The company’s stock price has collected -10.97% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/23/21 that Quidel to Buy Ortho Clinical in Deal Valued at $6 Billion

Is It Worth Investing in QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ :QDEL) Right Now?

QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for QDEL is at 0.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for QuidelOrtho Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $126.57, which is $39.49 above the current price. QDEL currently public float of 60.92M and currently shorts hold a 5.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QDEL was 627.32K shares.

QDEL’s Market Performance

QDEL stocks went down by -10.97% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.07% and a quarterly performance of -1.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.43% for QuidelOrtho Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.37% for QDEL stocks with a simple moving average of -12.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QDEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QDEL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for QDEL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QDEL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $125 based on the research report published on December 12th of the current year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QDEL reach a price target of $125. The rating they have provided for QDEL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 07th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to QDEL, setting the target price at $86 in the report published on October 14th of the current year.

QDEL Trading at -3.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QDEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.64%, as shares sank -9.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QDEL fell by -10.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.13. In addition, QuidelOrtho Corporation saw -39.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QDEL starting from POLAN MARY LAKE PH D, who sale 1,525 shares at the price of $113.59 back on Mar 18. After this action, POLAN MARY LAKE PH D now owns 18,162 shares of QuidelOrtho Corporation, valued at $173,227 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QDEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.92 for the present operating margin

+74.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for QuidelOrtho Corporation stands at +41.46. Equity return is now at value 23.00, with 14.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.45.