Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Conn’s Inc. (CONN)

Conn’s Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) went down by -7.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.93. The company’s stock price has collected -25.49% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/01/21 that Nio, CrowdStrike, Zoom Video, Campbell Soup: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Conn’s Inc. (NASDAQ :CONN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CONN is at 2.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Conn’s Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $11.00, which is $4.22 above the current price. CONN currently public float of 17.96M and currently shorts hold a 13.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CONN was 281.09K shares.

CONN’s Market Performance

CONN stocks went down by -25.49% for the week, with a monthly drop of -26.62% and a quarterly performance of -15.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -62.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.69% for Conn’s Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.73% for CONN stocks with a simple moving average of -40.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CONN

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CONN reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for CONN stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on March 23rd, 2020.

CONN Trading at -18.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CONN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.80%, as shares sank -22.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CONN fell by -25.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.79. In addition, Conn’s Inc. saw -71.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CONN starting from Daly Brian, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $9.44 back on Jul 20. After this action, Daly Brian now owns 35,921 shares of Conn’s Inc., valued at $141,600 using the latest closing price.

Daly Brian, the Chief Human Resources Officer of Conn’s Inc., sale 6,100 shares at $24.69 during a trade that took place back on Jan 06, which means that Daly Brian is holding 47,551 shares at $150,609 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CONN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.78 for the present operating margin

+48.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Conn’s Inc. stands at +6.81. Equity return is now at value -1.60, with -0.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.18.