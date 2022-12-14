Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV)

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) went up by 6.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.24. The company’s stock price has collected 1.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ :ADV) Right Now?

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.38 x from its present earnings ratio.

The average price from analysts is $4.20, which is $1.99 above the current price. ADV currently public float of 97.56M and currently shorts hold a 4.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADV was 682.40K shares.

ADV’s Market Performance

ADV stocks went up by 1.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.64% and a quarterly performance of -20.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.91% for Advantage Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.60% for ADV stocks with a simple moving average of -46.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADV stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ADV by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ADV in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $7 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADV reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for ADV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 04th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to ADV, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on April 01st of the previous year.

ADV Trading at -16.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.75%, as shares sank -17.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADV rose by +1.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.37. In addition, Advantage Solutions Inc. saw -72.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADV starting from Ratzan Brian K., who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $2.47 back on Sep 16. After this action, Ratzan Brian K. now owns 152,269 shares of Advantage Solutions Inc., valued at $247,000 using the latest closing price.

KILTS JAMES M, the Director of Advantage Solutions Inc., purchase 17,158 shares at $5.56 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that KILTS JAMES M is holding 193,287 shares at $95,398 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADV

Equity return is now at value 2.70, with 1.20 for asset returns.