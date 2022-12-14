LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) went down by -4.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $271.56. The company’s stock price has collected -6.03% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :LPLA) Right Now?

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LPLA is at 0.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $278.58, which is $60.22 above the current price. LPLA currently public float of 79.13M and currently shorts hold a 2.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LPLA was 1.09M shares.

LPLA’s Market Performance

LPLA stocks went down by -6.03% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.47% and a quarterly performance of -8.38%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.37% for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.27% for LPLA stocks with a simple moving average of 2.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPLA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LPLA by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for LPLA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $239 based on the research report published on November 30th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to LPLA, setting the target price at $315 in the report published on November 01st of the current year.

LPLA Trading at -10.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares sank -7.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPLA fell by -6.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $226.76. In addition, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. saw 33.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPLA starting from Glavin William Francis Jr, who purchase 458 shares at the price of $217.74 back on Nov 18. After this action, Glavin William Francis Jr now owns 2,218 shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc., valued at $99,725 using the latest closing price.

Simonich Brent, the EVP, CAO and Treasurer of LPL Financial Holdings Inc., purchase 920 shares at $219.15 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Simonich Brent is holding 6,042 shares at $201,618 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.45 for the present operating margin

+28.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. stands at +5.96. Equity return is now at value 35.00, with 7.60 for asset returns.