Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for ACM Research Inc. (ACMR)

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) went up by 14.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.53. The company’s stock price has collected 15.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ :ACMR) Right Now?

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.55 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACMR is at 0.64.

ACMR currently public float of 44.62M and currently shorts hold a 7.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACMR was 938.90K shares.

ACMR’s Market Performance

ACMR stocks went up by 15.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.15% and a quarterly performance of -37.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -59.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.83% for ACM Research Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.43% for ACMR stocks with a simple moving average of -32.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACMR stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ACMR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ACMR in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $7 based on the research report published on November 07th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACMR reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $28. The rating they have provided for ACMR stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on October 18th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Underperform” to ACMR, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on October 11th of the current year.

ACMR Trading at 17.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.54%, as shares surge +11.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACMR rose by +15.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.88. In addition, ACM Research Inc. saw -64.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACMR starting from Dun Haiping, who sale 35,327 shares at the price of $8.43 back on Nov 30. After this action, Dun Haiping now owns 890,620 shares of ACM Research Inc., valued at $297,807 using the latest closing price.

Dun Haiping, the Director of ACM Research Inc., sale 36,537 shares at $16.10 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Dun Haiping is holding 855,090 shares at $588,246 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACMR

Equity return is now at value 6.50, with 3.90 for asset returns.