Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) went up by 19.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.45. The company’s stock price has collected -4.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :KYMR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $53.94, which is $23.12 above the current price. KYMR currently public float of 50.98M and currently shorts hold a 15.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KYMR was 634.55K shares.

KYMR’s Market Performance

KYMR stocks went down by -4.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.32% and a quarterly performance of -7.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -51.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.46% for Kymera Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.76% for KYMR stocks with a simple moving average of 14.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KYMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KYMR stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for KYMR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KYMR in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $32 based on the research report published on December 06th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to KYMR, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on August 15th of the current year.

KYMR Trading at 15.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KYMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.94%, as shares surge +3.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KYMR rose by +12.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.12. In addition, Kymera Therapeutics Inc. saw -59.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KYMR starting from Booth Bruce, who sale 96,397 shares at the price of $30.00 back on Nov 03. After this action, Booth Bruce now owns 1,001,417 shares of Kymera Therapeutics Inc., valued at $2,891,910 using the latest closing price.

Atlas Venture Fund X, L.P., the 10% Owner of Kymera Therapeutics Inc., sale 21,085 shares at $30.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Atlas Venture Fund X, L.P. is holding 1,001,417 shares at $632,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KYMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-138.03 for the present operating margin

+96.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kymera Therapeutics Inc. stands at -137.60. Equity return is now at value -34.20, with -26.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.88.