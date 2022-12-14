Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD)?

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) went up by 5.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $98.60. The company’s stock price has collected 9.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/09/22 that Trade Desk Stock Falls After Strong Quarter as Guidance Misses Estimates

Is It Worth Investing in The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ :TTD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TTD is at 1.75.

TTD currently public float of 441.17M and currently shorts hold a 3.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TTD was 5.38M shares.

TTD’s Market Performance

TTD stocks went up by 9.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.50% and a quarterly performance of -18.35%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.58% for The Trade Desk Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.29% for TTD stocks with a simple moving average of -7.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTD stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TTD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TTD in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $60 based on the research report published on December 13th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTD reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for TTD stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on October 18th, 2022.

TTD Trading at 0.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.20%, as shares surge +8.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTD rose by +9.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.01. In addition, The Trade Desk Inc. saw -43.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTD starting from GRAYSON BLAKE JEFFREY, who sale 1,137 shares at the price of $74.96 back on Aug 16. After this action, GRAYSON BLAKE JEFFREY now owns 193,259 shares of The Trade Desk Inc., valued at $85,230 using the latest closing price.

GRAYSON BLAKE JEFFREY, the Chief Financial Officer of The Trade Desk Inc., sale 3,676 shares at $72.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that GRAYSON BLAKE JEFFREY is holding 197,858 shares at $266,510 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTD

Equity return is now at value -0.60, with -0.30 for asset returns.