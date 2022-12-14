Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Qualtrics International Inc. (XM)?

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) went down by -0.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.49. The company’s stock price has collected 5.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/24/22 that Qualtrics Posts Surprise Profit. ‘Win Rates Remain High,’ CEO Says.

Is It Worth Investing in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ :XM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Qualtrics International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.12, which is $5.86 above the current price. XM currently public float of 153.40M and currently shorts hold a 2.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XM was 1.72M shares.

XM’s Market Performance

XM stocks went up by 5.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.80% and a quarterly performance of -12.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -68.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.40% for Qualtrics International Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.06% for XM stocks with a simple moving average of -32.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XM stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for XM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for XM in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $15 based on the research report published on October 03rd of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XM reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for XM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 31st, 2022.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Neutral” to XM, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on March 29th of the current year.

XM Trading at -0.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.49%, as shares sank -5.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XM rose by +5.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.23. In addition, Qualtrics International Inc. saw -70.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XM starting from SLTA VI (GP), L.L.C., who purchase 72,075 shares at the price of $27.90 back on Mar 11. After this action, SLTA VI (GP), L.L.C. now owns 2,286,624 shares of Qualtrics International Inc., valued at $2,010,718 using the latest closing price.

SLTA VI (GP), L.L.C., the Director of Qualtrics International Inc., purchase 100,497 shares at $28.52 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that SLTA VI (GP), L.L.C. is holding 2,219,883 shares at $2,866,044 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-96.82 for the present operating margin

+71.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qualtrics International Inc. stands at -98.46. Equity return is now at value -55.70, with -33.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.