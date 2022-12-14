Is CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) a Keeper?

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) went up by 2.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.80. The company’s stock price has collected 8.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ :CTIC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CTIC is at 0.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for CTI BioPharma Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.08, which is $5.1 above the current price. CTIC currently public float of 125.93M and currently shorts hold a 13.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTIC was 3.79M shares.

CTIC’s Market Performance

CTIC stocks went up by 8.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.67% and a quarterly performance of -9.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 199.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.66% for CTI BioPharma Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.12% for CTIC stocks with a simple moving average of 9.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTIC stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for CTIC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CTIC in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $13 based on the research report published on October 17th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTIC reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for CTIC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 01st, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to CTIC, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on July 07th of the current year.

CTIC Trading at 10.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.66%, as shares surge +0.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTIC rose by +8.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +214.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.74. In addition, CTI BioPharma Corp. saw 141.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTIC starting from Craig Adam R, who sale 188,304 shares at the price of $6.00 back on Nov 10. After this action, Craig Adam R now owns 27,861 shares of CTI BioPharma Corp., valued at $1,130,703 using the latest closing price.

Craig Adam R, the President and CEO of CTI BioPharma Corp., sale 53,996 shares at $6.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Craig Adam R is holding 27,861 shares at $324,056 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTIC

Equity return is now at value 971.20, with -97.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.