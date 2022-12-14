International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) Just Got Our Attention

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) went up by 1.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $151.86. The company’s stock price has collected 2.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/09/22 that IFF Reaches Settlement Agreement With Carl Icahn

Is It Worth Investing in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE :IFF) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IFF is at 1.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $120.02, which is $12.54 above the current price. IFF currently public float of 254.38M and currently shorts hold a 1.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IFF was 1.83M shares.

IFF’s Market Performance

IFF stocks went up by 2.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.65% and a quarterly performance of -0.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.52% for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.28% for IFF stocks with a simple moving average of -6.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IFF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IFF stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for IFF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IFF in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $96 based on the research report published on November 09th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IFF reach a price target of $145. The rating they have provided for IFF stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 27th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to IFF, setting the target price at $101 in the report published on June 16th of the current year.

IFF Trading at 10.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IFF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares surge +7.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IFF rose by +2.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.22. In addition, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. saw -28.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IFF starting from Fortanet Francisco, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $125.00 back on Aug 11. After this action, Fortanet Francisco now owns 17,237 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., valued at $1,250,000 using the latest closing price.

Fauchon de Villeplee Christoph, the President, Scent of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., sale 629 shares at $132.59 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Fauchon de Villeplee Christoph is holding 8,180 shares at $83,399 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IFF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.65 for the present operating margin

+25.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. stands at +2.30. Equity return is now at value -8.90, with -4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.92.