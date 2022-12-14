Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Abiomed Inc. (ABMD)

Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) went up by 0.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $381.99. The company’s stock price has collected 0.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/02/22 that J&J Makes a $16.6 Billion Bet on Heart Pumps to Lift Medical-Device Sales

Is It Worth Investing in Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ :ABMD) Right Now?

Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 65.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ABMD is at 1.39.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

ABMD currently public float of 44.18M and currently shorts hold a 1.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ABMD was 950.39K shares.

ABMD’s Market Performance

ABMD stocks went up by 0.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.69% and a quarterly performance of 43.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.37% for Abiomed Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.74% for ABMD stocks with a simple moving average of 31.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABMD stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ABMD by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for ABMD in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $380 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the current year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABMD reach a price target of $388, previously predicting the price at $355. The rating they have provided for ABMD stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to ABMD, setting the target price at $300 in the report published on October 13th of the current year.

ABMD Trading at 16.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.27%, as shares surge +1.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABMD rose by +0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $377.80. In addition, Abiomed Inc. saw 5.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABMD starting from SUTTER MARTIN P, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $374.73 back on Nov 16. After this action, SUTTER MARTIN P now owns 119,370 shares of Abiomed Inc., valued at $749,450 using the latest closing price.

SUTTER MARTIN P, the Director of Abiomed Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $374.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that SUTTER MARTIN P is holding 121,370 shares at $749,008 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABMD

Equity return is now at value 17.70, with 16.00 for asset returns.