Here’s Our Rant About Harmonic Inc. (HLIT)

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) went down by -3.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.80. The company’s stock price has collected -3.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ :HLIT) Right Now?

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 36.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HLIT is at 0.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Harmonic Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.71, which is $4.52 above the current price. HLIT currently public float of 102.58M and currently shorts hold a 8.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HLIT was 1.83M shares.

HLIT’s Market Performance

HLIT stocks went down by -3.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.00% and a quarterly performance of 20.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 23.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.24% for Harmonic Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.93% for HLIT stocks with a simple moving average of 21.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLIT stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for HLIT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HLIT in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $15 based on the research report published on May 24th of the current year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HLIT reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for HLIT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 21st, 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to HLIT, setting the target price at $9.50 in the report published on June 22nd of the previous year.

HLIT Trading at -6.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.16%, as shares sank -1.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLIT fell by -3.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.16. In addition, Harmonic Inc. saw 12.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLIT starting from Ben-Natan Nimrod, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $14.90 back on Nov 30. After this action, Ben-Natan Nimrod now owns 265,023 shares of Harmonic Inc., valued at $745,200 using the latest closing price.

Haltmayer Neven, the SVP, Video R&D of Harmonic Inc., sale 24,947 shares at $14.80 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Haltmayer Neven is holding 150,447 shares at $369,216 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.84 for the present operating margin

+48.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harmonic Inc. stands at +2.61. Equity return is now at value 14.20, with 6.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.