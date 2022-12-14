Here’s Our Rant About Ambarella Inc. (AMBA)

Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) went up by 8.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $220.14. The company’s stock price has collected 16.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/01/21 that Ambarella Stock Rises Sharply on Earnings Beat and Analyst Price Boosts

Is It Worth Investing in Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ :AMBA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMBA is at 1.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Ambarella Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $92.69, which is $6.66 above the current price. AMBA currently public float of 36.26M and currently shorts hold a 2.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMBA was 554.14K shares.

AMBA’s Market Performance

AMBA stocks went up by 16.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.46% and a quarterly performance of 32.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -56.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.17% for Ambarella Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.00% for AMBA stocks with a simple moving average of 14.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMBA stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for AMBA by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for AMBA in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $90 based on the research report published on December 12th of the current year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMBA reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $100. The rating they have provided for AMBA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 02nd, 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to AMBA, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on October 11th of the current year.

AMBA Trading at 38.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.52%, as shares surge +36.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMBA rose by +16.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.93. In addition, Ambarella Inc. saw -57.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMBA starting from Kohn Leslie, who sale 6,179 shares at the price of $58.95 back on Sep 26. After this action, Kohn Leslie now owns 899,478 shares of Ambarella Inc., valued at $364,256 using the latest closing price.

Schwarting Elizabeth M, the Director of Ambarella Inc., sale 113 shares at $64.24 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Schwarting Elizabeth M is holding 3,442 shares at $7,259 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.79 for the present operating margin

+61.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ambarella Inc. stands at -7.96. Equity return is now at value -4.70, with -4.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.99.