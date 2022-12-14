DSS Inc. (DSS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

DSS Inc. (AMEX:DSS) went up by 22.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.81. The company’s stock price has collected 18.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in DSS Inc. (AMEX :DSS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DSS is at 1.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for DSS Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $3.00, which is $2.06 above the current price. DSS currently public float of 57.46M and currently shorts hold a 0.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DSS was 171.06K shares.

DSS’s Market Performance

DSS stocks went up by 18.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.53% and a quarterly performance of -24.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.38% for DSS Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.21% for DSS stocks with a simple moving average of -37.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DSS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DSS stocks, with Aegis Capital repeating the rating for DSS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DSS in the upcoming period, according to Aegis Capital is $14 based on the research report published on June 24th of the previous year 2020.

Dawson James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DSS reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for DSS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2013.

DSS Trading at 0.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.55%, as shares surge +5.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DSS rose by +18.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2122. In addition, DSS Inc. saw -65.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DSS starting from Chan Heng Fai Ambrose, who purchase 51,385 shares at the price of $0.19 back on Dec 09. After this action, Chan Heng Fai Ambrose now owns 18,579,405 shares of DSS Inc., valued at $9,922 using the latest closing price.

Wu William Wai Leung, the Director of DSS Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $0.38 during a trade that took place back on Jun 17, which means that Wu William Wai Leung is holding 151,020 shares at $1,888 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-105.59 for the present operating margin

+18.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for DSS Inc. stands at -163.40. Equity return is now at value -26.10, with -14.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.96.