Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Vincerx Pharma Inc. (VINC)?

Vincerx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) went up by 58.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.70. The company’s stock price has collected 56.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Vincerx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ :VINC) Right Now?

VINC currently public float of 15.14M and currently shorts hold a 4.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VINC was 126.75K shares.

VINC’s Market Performance

VINC stocks went up by 56.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.34% and a quarterly performance of -23.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -88.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.53% for Vincerx Pharma Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 50.29% for VINC stocks with a simple moving average of -43.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VINC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VINC stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for VINC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VINC in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $25 based on the research report published on January 14th of the current year 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VINC reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for VINC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 23rd, 2021.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to VINC, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on November 01st of the previous year.

VINC Trading at 14.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VINC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.60%, as shares surge +30.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VINC rose by +56.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7311. In addition, Vincerx Pharma Inc. saw -89.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VINC starting from LOWE CHRISTOPHER P., who purchase 11,600 shares at the price of $1.65 back on Aug 25. After this action, LOWE CHRISTOPHER P. now owns 40,000 shares of Vincerx Pharma Inc., valued at $19,139 using the latest closing price.

LOWE CHRISTOPHER P., the Director of Vincerx Pharma Inc., purchase 18,400 shares at $1.65 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that LOWE CHRISTOPHER P. is holding 28,400 shares at $30,299 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VINC

Equity return is now at value -71.90, with -61.00 for asset returns.