Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Valley National Bancorp (VLY)?

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) went down by -1.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.10. The company’s stock price has collected 2.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ :VLY) Right Now?

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.93 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VLY is at 1.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Valley National Bancorp declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.00, which is $2.45 above the current price. VLY currently public float of 499.30M and currently shorts hold a 2.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VLY was 2.43M shares.

VLY’s Market Performance

VLY stocks went up by 2.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.70% and a quarterly performance of -0.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.87% for Valley National Bancorp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.67% for VLY stocks with a simple moving average of -2.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VLY stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for VLY by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for VLY in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $14 based on the research report published on December 05th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to VLY, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on September 24th of the previous year.

VLY Trading at -2.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares sank -8.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLY rose by +2.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.16. In addition, Valley National Bancorp saw -15.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLY starting from WILLIAMS SIDNEY S, who purchase 208 shares at the price of $12.12 back on Sep 12. After this action, WILLIAMS SIDNEY S now owns 10,854 shares of Valley National Bancorp, valued at $2,521 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.32 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Valley National Bancorp stands at +31.65. Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.