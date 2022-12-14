Can American Express Company (AXP) Remain Competitive?

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) went up by 0.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $199.55. The company’s stock price has collected 1.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/21/22 that American Express Results Top Expectations. Travel Spending Provides a Lift.

Is It Worth Investing in American Express Company (NYSE :AXP) Right Now?

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AXP is at 1.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for American Express Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $164.57, which is $10.65 above the current price. AXP currently public float of 743.67M and currently shorts hold a 0.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AXP was 3.15M shares.

AXP’s Market Performance

AXP stocks went up by 1.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.70% and a quarterly performance of 0.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.18% for American Express Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.05% for AXP stocks with a simple moving average of -0.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXP stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AXP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AXP in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $159 based on the research report published on December 13th of the current year 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to AXP, setting the target price at $168 in the report published on November 21st of the current year.

AXP Trading at 6.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares surge +2.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXP rose by +1.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $154.53. In addition, American Express Company saw -3.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXP starting from Buckminster Douglas E., who sale 16,354 shares at the price of $154.23 back on Dec 06. After this action, Buckminster Douglas E. now owns 99,024 shares of American Express Company, valued at $2,522,263 using the latest closing price.

Clayton Walter Joseph III, the Director of American Express Company, purchase 1,000 shares at $149.27 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Clayton Walter Joseph III is holding 1,000 shares at $149,270 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.35 for the present operating margin

+65.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Express Company stands at +18.33. Equity return is now at value 33.00, with 3.80 for asset returns.