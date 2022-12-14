Buy or Sell Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) went down by -4.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.35. The company’s stock price has collected 1.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/29/22 that Rent-A-Center Names Fahmi Karam Next CFO as Maureen Short Departs

Is It Worth Investing in Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ :RCII) Right Now?

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 80.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RCII is at 1.77.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

RCII currently public float of 49.52M and currently shorts hold a 11.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RCII was 775.52K shares.

RCII’s Market Performance

RCII stocks went up by 1.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.11% and a quarterly performance of -7.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -51.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.43% for Rent-A-Center Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.08% for RCII stocks with a simple moving average of -0.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCII stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for RCII by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RCII in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $40 based on the research report published on December 05th of the current year 2022.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RCII reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for RCII stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on June 29th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to RCII, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on February 25th of the current year.

RCII Trading at 14.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.16%, as shares surge +8.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCII rose by +1.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.00. In addition, Rent-A-Center Inc. saw -49.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCII starting from BROWN JEFFREY J, who purchase 1,475 shares at the price of $17.45 back on Oct 25. After this action, BROWN JEFFREY J now owns 77,144 shares of Rent-A-Center Inc., valued at $25,739 using the latest closing price.

BROWN JEFFREY J, the Director of Rent-A-Center Inc., purchase 1,223 shares at $20.69 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that BROWN JEFFREY J is holding 75,669 shares at $25,304 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.94 for the present operating margin

+30.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rent-A-Center Inc. stands at +2.94. Equity return is now at value 3.60, with 0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.62.